Gates Mills Gilmour dented the scoreboard first, but Euclid responded to earn a 66-51 decision for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy on Dec. 22.

Gates Mills Gilmour showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-10 advantage over Euclid as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers and the Lancers battled to a standoff at 28-28 as the third quarter began.

Euclid jumped in front of Gates Mills Gilmour 44-41 going into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-10 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Parma Heights Holy Name and Euclid took on Eastlake North on Dec. 16 at Eastlake North High School.

