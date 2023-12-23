An early dose of momentum helped Cedarville to a 76-43 runaway past Springfield Catholic Central for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Cedarville faced off on Feb. 25, 2023 at Cedarville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and Cedarville took on Leesburg Fairfield Local on Dec. 16 at Leesburg Fairfield Local High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.