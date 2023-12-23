Lewis Center Olentangy’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Thomas Worthington 71-22 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Thomas Worthington High on Dec. 22.

The last time Lewis Center Olentangy and Thomas Worthington played in a 57-55 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Thomas Worthington faced off against Columbus Centennial and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Dec. 16 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

