Delaware Olentangy Berlin dominated from start to finish in an imposing 54-29 win over Hilliard Darby for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Last season, Hilliard Darby and Delaware Olentangy Berlin squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Hilliard Darby High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Newark and Hilliard Darby took on Grove City Central Crossing on Dec. 15 at Hilliard Darby High School.

