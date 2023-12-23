Woodsfield Monroe Central’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rayland Buckeye Local 71-25 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Rayland Buckeye Local squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Wellsburg Brooke and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Marietta on Dec. 15 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.