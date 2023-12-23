Bloom-Carroll earned a convincing 74-39 win over Circleville Logan Elm in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Circleville Logan Elm took on Amanda-Clearcreek on Dec. 16 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

