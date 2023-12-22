OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 21, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Andover Pymatuning Valley overcomes Cortland Maplewood in seat-squirming affair

Andover Pymatuning Valley topped Cortland Maplewood 55-48 in a tough tilt on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Andover Pymatuning Valley and Cortland Maplewood played in a 67-17 game on Dec. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Kinsman Badger and Cortland Maplewood took on Cortland Lakeview on Dec. 16 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Ansonia bests Bradford

Ansonia earned a convincing 47-25 win over Bradford for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Last season, Ansonia and Bradford faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Ansonia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Bradford faced off against Xenia Legacy Christian and Ansonia took on St. Henry on Dec. 16 at Ansonia High School.

Antwerp prevails over Hicksville

Antwerp handled Hicksville 61-32 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 21.

Last season, Antwerp and Hicksville faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Hicksville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Hicksville faced off against West Unity Hilltop and Antwerp took on Rockford Parkway on Dec. 16 at Rockford Parkway High School.

Bellaire rides to cruise-control win over Cadiz Harrison Central

Bellaire unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cadiz Harrison Central 63-33 Thursday at Bellaire High on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Bellaire roared in front of Cadiz Harrison Central 24-7 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Huskies inched back to a 28-26 deficit.

Bellaire roared to a 44-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Big Reds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-4 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Bellaire faced off against Martins Ferry and Cadiz Harrison Central took on East Liverpool Beaver on Dec. 15 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

Bellbrook overwhelms Franklin

Bellbrook dominated Franklin 66-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, Bellbrook and Franklin squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Bellbrook High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Franklin faced off against Miamisburg and Bellbrook took on Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame on Dec. 16 at Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve bests Sebring

Berlin Center Western Reserve left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Sebring from start to finish for a 63-15 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and Sebring squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Sebring McKinley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Ravenna Southeast and Sebring took on McDonald on Dec. 14 at Sebring McKinley High School.

Bowerston Conotton Valley earns narrow win over Richmond Edison

Bowerston Conotton Valley topped Richmond Edison 45-36 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Bowerston Conotton Valley High on Dec. 21.

Last season, Richmond Edison and Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Richmond Edison High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against East Canton and Richmond Edison took on Toronto on Dec. 14 at Richmond Edison High School.

Bristolville Bristol delivers statement win over Southington Chalker

Bristolville Bristol unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Southington Chalker 41-6 Thursday on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Southington Chalker and Bristolville Bristol faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Kinsman Badger.

Brookfield dominates Campbell Memorial in convincing showing

Brookfield controlled the action to earn an impressive 43-19 win against Campbell Memorial during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

Last season, Brookfield and Campbell Memorial faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Brookfield High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Campbell Memorial faced off against Garrettsville Garfield and Brookfield took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Dec. 16 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Brookville secures a win over Germantown Valley View

Brookville pushed past Germantown Valley View for a 42-32 win on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Germantown Valley View and Brookville played in a 39-24 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Brookville faced off against Dayton Oakwood and Germantown Valley View took on Middletown Madison on Dec. 16 at Germantown Valley View High School.

Bucyrus Wynford crushes Morral Ridgedale

Bucyrus Wynford handled Morral Ridgedale 65-42 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Bucyrus Wynford High on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Bucyrus Wynford faced off against Carey and Morral Ridgedale took on Mt Victory Ridgemont on Dec. 14 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

Canfield South Range thwarts Hubbard’s quest

Canfield South Range notched a win against Hubbard 47-28 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 21.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Hubbard faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Canfield South Range High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Hubbard faced off against Niles and Canfield South Range took on Bessemer Mohawk on Dec. 16 at Bessemer Mohawk High School.

Canton Central Catholic grinds out close victory over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

Canton Central Catholic finally found a way to top Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 51-45 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Massillon Perry and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Warren G. Harding on Dec. 14 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

Casstown Miami East carves slim margin over Versailles

Casstown Miami East finally found a way to top Versailles 41-39 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 21.

The last time Versailles and Casstown Miami East played in a 47-30 game on Feb. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Casstown Miami East faced off against De Graff Riverside and Versailles took on New Bremen on Dec. 14 at New Bremen High School.

Celina earns narrow win over New Knoxville

Celina topped New Knoxville 35-34 in a tough tilt at Celina High on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Celina and New Knoxville faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at New Knoxville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Celina faced off against Van Wert and New Knoxville took on Lima Shawnee on Dec. 12 at New Knoxville High School.

Chesapeake bests Fort Gay Tolsia

Chesapeake controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-26 win against Fort Gay Tolsia in West Virginia girls basketball on Dec. 21.

The last time Chesapeake and Fort Gay Tolsia played in a 52-39 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Chesapeake faced off against Gallipolis Gallia.

Chillicothe Huntington slips past Circleville Logan Elm

Chillicothe Huntington topped Circleville Logan Elm 38-31 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Last season, Circleville Logan Elm and Chillicothe Huntington squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Chillicothe Huntington took on Piketon on Dec. 16 at Piketon High School.

Cincinnati Madeira claims tight victory against Franklin Bishop Fenwick

Cincinnati Madeira posted a narrow 31-23 win over Franklin Bishop Fenwick in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Cincinnati Madeira faced off against Cleves Taylor and Franklin Bishop Fenwick took on Toledo St. Ursula Academy on Dec. 16 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas barely beats Alexandria Bishop Brossart

Cincinnati McNicholas finally found a way to top Alexandria Bishop Brossart 52-46 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Last season, Cincinnati McNicholas and Alexandria Bishop Brossart faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

Recently on Dec. 11, Cincinnati McNicholas squared off with Batavia in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Winton Woods dominates Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Cincinnati Winton Woods controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-19 win against Cincinnati Walnut Hills during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Cincinnati Anderson and Cincinnati Winton Woods took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Dec. 14 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

Cleveland St. Joseph earns solid win over Warren Champion

Cleveland St. Joseph grabbed a 59-48 victory at the expense of Warren Champion for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Warren Champion High on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Warren Champion faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Cleveland St Joseph took on Austintown-Fitch on Dec. 11 at Austintown-Fitch High School.

Columbiana Crestview denies Salem’s challenge

Columbiana Crestview knocked off Salem 51-36 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Columbiana Crestview High on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Minerva and Salem took on Canfield on Dec. 16 at Salem High School.

Columbiana Heartland Christian prevails over Leetonia

Columbiana Heartland Christian dominated Leetonia 36-13 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 21.

The last time Columbiana Heartland Christian and Leetonia played in a 44-36 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Columbiana Heartland Christian faced off against Lisbon and Leetonia took on Lisbon on Dec. 14 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Covington posts win at West Milton Milton-Union’s expense

Covington pushed past West Milton Milton-Union for a 46-30 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and Covington faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Covington took on Russia on Dec. 11 at Russia High School.

Delaware Buckeye Valley dominates Lebanon Wilson Central

Delaware Buckeye Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-39 win against Lebanon Wilson Central on Dec. 21 in Tennessee girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready.

Delphos Jefferson tacks win on Paulding

Delphos Jefferson rolled past Paulding for a comfortable 54-28 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Delphos Jefferson opened with a 10-8 advantage over Paulding through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a meager 24-12 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Delphos Jefferson thundered to a 45-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 9-1 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Paulding squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Paulding faced off against Montpelier and Delphos Jefferson took on Bluffton on Dec. 14 at Bluffton High School.

Delphos St. John’s earns narrow win over Van Wert

Delphos St. John’s topped Van Wert 42-36 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Van Wert High on Dec. 21.

Last season, Van Wert and Delphos St. John’s squared off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Delphos St. John’s.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Van Wert faced off against Celina and Delphos St. John’s took on Convoy Crestview on Dec. 10 at Delphos St. John’s.

Delta edges past Metamora Evergreen in tough test

Delta finally found a way to top Metamora Evergreen 49-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Delta High on Dec. 21.

Last season, Delta and Metamora Evergreen faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Delta faced off against Wauseon and Metamora Evergreen took on Stryker on Dec. 16 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Dola Hardin Northern pockets slim win over Pandora-Gilboa

Dola Hardin Northern topped Pandora-Gilboa 42-38 in a tough tilt on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Dola Hardin Northern and Pandora-Gilboa played in a 54-29 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Arlington and Pandora-Gilboa took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Dec. 16 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

East Liverpool Beaver grinds out close victory over Cambridge

East Liverpool Beaver finally found a way to top Cambridge 39-37 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Last season, Cambridge and East Liverpool Beaver squared off on Jan. 22, 2022 at Cambridge High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cambridge faced off against Belmont Union Local and East Liverpool Beaver took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Dec. 15 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

Edgerton collects victory over Edon

Edgerton collected a solid win over Edon in a 65-51 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

The last time Edon and Edgerton played in a 51-46 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Edon faced off against West Unity Hilltop and Edgerton took on Liberty Center on Dec. 14 at Edgerton High School.

Fort Loramie dominates Sidney Fairlawn in convincing showing

Fort Loramie dismissed Sidney Fairlawn by a 58-10 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Fort Loramie High on Dec. 21.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Sidney Fairlawn faced off on Feb. 11, 2023 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Fort Loramie faced off against Minster and Sidney Fairlawn took on Pleasant Hill Newton on Dec. 16 at Pleasant Hill Newton High School.

Girard collects victory over Struthers

Girard knocked off Struthers 46-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, Struthers and Girard faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Struthers High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Struthers faced off against Canfield South Range and Girard took on Kinsman Badger on Dec. 16 at Kinsman Badger High School.

Goshen defeats Blanchester

Goshen recorded a big victory over Blanchester 67-36 on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Blanchester faced off against Bethel-Tate and Goshen took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on Dec. 14 at Goshen High School.

Granville delivers statement win over Bexley

Granville rolled past Bexley for a comfortable 55-13 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, Bexley and Granville faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Bexley High School.

Recently on Dec. 15, Granville squared off with Heath in a basketball game.

Granville Christian earns solid win over Mt. Gilead Gilead Christian

Granville Christian grabbed a 42-24 victory at the expense of Mt. Gilead Christian during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

Last season, Granville Christian and Mt Gilead Christian squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Granville Christian Academy.

Recently on Dec. 16, Granville Christian squared off with Etna Liberty Christian in a basketball game.

Groveport Madison Christian dominates Sugar Grove Berne Union

Groveport Madison Christian handled Sugar Grove Berne Union 32-10 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Sugar Grove Berne Union High on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Groveport Madison Christian took on Plain City Shekinah Christian on Dec. 11 at Plain City Shekinah Christian School.

Hamler Patrick Henry prevails over Continental

Hamler Patrick Henry dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-15 win over Continental in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

The last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Continental played in a 50-31 game on Dec. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Continental faced off against Arcadia and Hamler Patrick Henry took on McComb on Dec. 12 at McComb High School.

Hannibal River carves slim margin over Woodsfield Monroe Central

Hannibal River finally found a way to top Woodsfield Monroe Central 70-62 on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Hannibal River opened with a 16-15 advantage over Woodsfield Monroe Central through the first quarter.

The Seminoles had a 35-31 edge on the Pilots at the beginning of the third quarter.

Hannibal River broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 55-44 lead over Woodsfield Monroe Central.

The Seminoles closed the lead with an 18-15 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Hannibal River faced off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Hannibal River faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Caldwell on Dec. 14 at Caldwell High School.

Harrison rides to cruise-control win over Mt. Orab Western Brown

Harrison left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Mt. Orab Western Brown from start to finish for a 61-34 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 21.

Last season, Harrison and Mt Orab Western Brown squared off on Feb. 9, 2023 at Harrison High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Harrison faced off against Monroe and Mt Orab Western Brown took on Batavia on Dec. 14 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Harrod Allen East overcomes Wapakoneta in seat-squirming affair

Harrod Allen East posted a narrow 48-44 win over Wapakoneta in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Wapakoneta faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and Harrod Allen East took on Van Buren on Dec. 14 at Van Buren High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace edges past Fort Jennings in tough test

Haviland Wayne Trace topped Fort Jennings 37-30 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Lima and Fort Jennings took on Kalida on Dec. 16 at Kalida High School.

Houston Hou slips past Botkins

Houston Hou finally found a way to top Botkins 49-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

The last time Botkins and Houston Hou played in a 61-47 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Houston Hou faced off against Anna and Botkins took on Russia on Dec. 16 at Botkins High School.

Ironton claims victory against Hamlin Lincoln County

Ironton knocked off Hamlin Lincoln County 37-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Ironton faced off against Ironton Rock Hill.

Jackson narrowly defeats Lancaster Fairfield Union

Jackson knocked off Lancaster Fairfield Union 46-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Jackson High on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Jackson faced off against Hillsboro and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Columbus Hamilton Township on Dec. 15 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

Kansas Lakota exhales after close call with Old Fort

Kansas Lakota posted a narrow 49-43 win over Old Fort in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Kansas Lakota faced off against New Riegel and Old Fort took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Dec. 15 at Old Fort High School.

Kirtland earns narrow win over Chesterland West Geauga

Kirtland posted a narrow 45-44 win over Chesterland West Geauga in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Kirtland faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Kirtland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and Kirtland took on Mantua Crestwood on Dec. 15 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury collects victory over Elmore Woodmore

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury collected a solid win over Elmore Woodmore in a 42-25 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Ottawa Hills and Elmore Woodmore took on Tiffin Calvert on Dec. 15 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

Lancaster Fisher Catholic slips past Portsmouth Notre Dame

Lancaster Fisher Catholic topped Portsmouth Notre Dame 44-37 in a tough tilt at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off on March 2, 2023 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Portsmouth Notre Dame took on Worthington Christian on Dec. 9 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae overwhelms Youngstown Liberty

Leavittsburg LaBrae dominated Youngstown Liberty 56-27 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, Youngstown Liberty and Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Newton Falls and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Warren Champion on Dec. 14 at Warren Champion High School.

Lebanon secures a win over Cincinnati Turpin

Lebanon knocked off Cincinnati Turpin 59-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

The last time Lebanon and Cincinnati Turpin played in a 56-29 game on Jan. 30, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Cincinnati Turpin faced off against Morrow Little Miami and Lebanon took on Milford on Dec. 14 at Lebanon High School.

Lewisburg Tri-County North survives overtime against West Alexandria Twin Valley South

Lewisburg Tri-County North took full advantage of overtime to defeat West Alexandria Twin Valley South 39-38 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

The last time Lewisburg Tri-County North and West Alexandria Twin Valley South played in a 31-24 game on Jan. 25, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 14, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton and Lewisburg Tri-County North took on New Madison Tri-Village on Dec. 14 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

Lima Perry outlasts Lima

Lima Perry collected a solid win over Lima in a 56-39 verdict at Lima Senior High on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lima and Lima Perry squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Lima Perry High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Lima faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Lima Perry took on Pandora-Gilboa on Dec. 11 at Lima Perry High School.

London Madison-Plains earns solid win over Columbus girls

London Madison-Plains notched a win against Columbus girls 43-29 on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 6, London Madison-Plains faced off against Cedarville and Columbus Girls took on Gahanna Columbus Academy on Dec. 15 at Gahanna Columbus Academy.

Marion Elgin barely beats Westerville Genoa Christian

Marion Elgin topped Westerville Genoa Christian 76-70 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, Marion Elgin and Westerville Genoa Christian squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Westerville Genoa Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Marion Elgin faced off against North Baltimore and Westerville Genoa Christian took on Westerville Northside Christian on Dec. 8 at Westerville Genoa Christian Academy.

Martins Ferry overpowers St. Clairsville in thorough fashion

Martins Ferry handled St. Clairsville 61-18 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville squared off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Martins Ferry High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Martins Ferry faced off against Bellaire and St. Clairsville took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Dec. 14 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Mason Wahama narrowly defeats Pomeroy Meigs

Mason Wahama collected a solid win over Pomeroy Meigs in a 48-38 verdict at Pomeroy Meigs High on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against Nelsonville-York.

Maumee carves slim margin over Defiance

Maumee posted a narrow 45-41 win over Defiance in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Maumee faced off against Genoa Area and Defiance took on St. Marys on Dec. 14 at St. Marys Memorial.

McArthur Vinton County claims tight victory against Wellston

McArthur Vinton County posted a narrow 53-50 win over Wellston in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

The last time Wellston and McArthur Vinton County played in a 50-26 game on Jan. 30, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Wellston faced off against Albany Alexander and McArthur Vinton County took on Albany Alexander on Dec. 14 at Albany Alexander High School.

Miamisburg Dayton Christian sprints past Dayton Ponitz

Miamisburg Dayton Christian notched a win against Dayton Ponitz 54-42 on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Xenia Legacy Christian and Dayton Ponitz took on Dayton Belmont on Dec. 11 at Dayton Ponitz.

Middletown Madison escapes Carlisle in thin win

Middletown Madison posted a narrow 33-24 win over Carlisle during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

Last season, Middletown Madison and Carlisle squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Middletown Madison faced off against Germantown Valley View and Carlisle took on New Paris National Trail on Dec. 11 at Carlisle High School.

Milford claims tight victory against Kings Mill Kings

Milford finally found a way to top Kings Mill Kings 45-44 at Milford High on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Milford and Kings Mill Kings squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Milford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Milford faced off against Lebanon.

Miller City delivers statement win over Van Wert Lincolnview

Miller City dominated from start to finish in an imposing 66-34 win over Van Wert Lincolnview in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 21.

The last time Miller City and Van Wert Lincolnview played in a 54-35 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Miller City faced off against Holgate and Van Wert Lincolnview took on Leipsic on Dec. 14 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

Minford secures a win over Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Minford knocked off Willow Wood Symmes Valley 64-51 on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Minford faced off against Chillicothe and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on South Point on Dec. 9 at Willow Wood Symmes Valley High School.

Monroe sprints past Trenton Edgewood

Monroe eventually beat Trenton Edgewood 56-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Monroe faced off against Hamilton Ross and Trenton Edgewood took on Lebanon on Dec. 9 at Trenton Edgewood High School.

Morenci collects victory over Fayette

Morenci pushed past Fayette for a 45-26 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

The last time Morenci and Fayette played in a 55-30 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 15, Fayette squared off with Pioneer North Central in a basketball game.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale escapes close call with Cory-Rawson

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale topped Cory-Rawson 58-53 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cory-Rawson High on Dec. 21.

Last season, Cory-Rawson and Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Cory-Rawson faced off against Van Buren and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on Kenton on Dec. 16 at Kenton High School.

Nelsonville-York squeezes past Bidwell River Valley

Nelsonville-York topped Bidwell River Valley 38-36 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Bidwell River Valley faced off against The Plains Athens and Nelsonville-York took on Glouster Trimble on Dec. 16 at Nelsonville-York High School.

New Lexington overwhelms Zanesville

New Lexington dismissed Zanesville by a 52-31 count in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Zanesville faced off against Johnstown Northridge and New Lexington took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 16 at New Lexington High School.

New Madison Tri-Village dominates Pleasant Hill Newton

New Madison Tri-Village left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Pleasant Hill Newton from start to finish for a 59-26 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Pleasant Hill Newton faced off on Feb. 19, 2022 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Pleasant Hill Newton took on Sidney Fairlawn on Dec. 16 at Pleasant Hill Newton High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local slips past Mineral Ridge

New Middletown Springfield Local finally found a way to top Mineral Ridge 54-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Mineral Ridge faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Mineral Ridge High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Mineral Ridge faced off against Youngstown Chaney and New Middletown Springfield Local took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Dec. 11 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

Newark Catholic dominates Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans in convincing showing

Newark Catholic unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 59-17 Thursday in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Corning Miller and Newark Catholic took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Dec. 15 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Newton Falls claims tight victory against Garrettsville Garfield

Newton Falls topped Garrettsville Garfield 31-27 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

The last time Garrettsville Garfield and Newton Falls played in a 39-13 game on Jan. 30, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Newton Falls faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Garrettsville Garfield took on Campbell Memorial on Dec. 14 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Niles escapes Vienna Mathews in thin win

Niles posted a narrow 37-29 win over Vienna Mathews on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Vienna Mathews faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Niles took on Hubbard on Dec. 14 at Niles McKinley High School.

Northwood dominates Toledo Woodward

Northwood controlled the action to earn an impressive 43-11 win against Toledo Woodward in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Northwood faced off against Vanlue and Toledo Woodward took on Lima on Dec. 11 at Toledo Woodward High School.

Norwalk tops Tiffin Columbian

Norwalk left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Tiffin Columbian from start to finish for a 42-17 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

Last season, Norwalk and Tiffin Columbian squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

Recently on Dec. 15, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Bellevue in a basketball game.

Oak Harbor crushes Toledo Waite

Oak Harbor raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 50-2 win over Toledo Waite for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Toledo Waite faced off against Toledo Rogers and Oak Harbor took on Rossford on Dec. 16 at Rossford High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf takes down Napoleon

Ottawa-Glandorf rolled past Napoleon for a comfortable 53-16 victory at Napoleon High on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Ottawa-Glandorf and Napoleon played in a 64-30 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Napoleon faced off against Sylvania Southview and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Toledo Christian on Dec. 16 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Park Hills Notre Dame prevails over Cincinnati Ursuline

Park Hills Notre Dame dominated Cincinnati Ursuline 61-28 on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Cincinnati Ursuline faced off against Lebanon and Park Hills Notre Dame took on Cincinnati St Ursula on Dec. 7 at Cincinnati Saint Ursula Academy.

Peebles claims tight victory against Fayetteville

Peebles topped Fayetteville 46-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

The last time Peebles and Fayetteville played in a 67-30 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Fayetteville faced off against Lynchburg – Clay and Peebles took on Seaman North Adams on Dec. 14 at Seaman North Adams High School.

Perry exhales after close call with Painesville Riverside

Perry finally found a way to top Painesville Riverside 37-30 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

The last time Painesville Riverside and Perry played in a 37-28 game on Jan. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Perry faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Painesville Riverside took on Cleveland Heights on Dec. 16 at Cleveland Heights High School.

Point Pleasant tacks win on Warsaw River View

Point Pleasant dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-36 win over Warsaw River View on Dec. 21 in West Virginia girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Point Pleasant faced off against Corning Miller and Warsaw River View took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Dec. 13 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

Poland Seminary tacks win on Cortland Lakeview

Poland Seminary handled Cortland Lakeview 46-22 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Cortland Lakeview squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Poland Seminary High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Poland Seminary faced off against Columbiana and Cortland Lakeview took on Cortland Maplewood on Dec. 16 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Rayland Buckeye Local pushes over Barnesville

Rayland Buckeye Local knocked off Barnesville 56-38 on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 13-13 tie through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 33-22 advantage at intermission over the Shamrocks.

Rayland Buckeye Local steamrolled to a 46-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 10-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Barnesville and Rayland Buckeye Local faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Barnesville faced off against Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Hannibal River on Dec. 13 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Rockford Parkway takes down Sidney Lehman Catholic

Rockford Parkway unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sidney Lehman Catholic 49-25 Thursday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Rockford Parkway faced off against Antwerp and Sidney Lehman Catholic took on De Graff Riverside on Dec. 14 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

Russia edges past Anna in tough test

Russia posted a narrow 45-44 win over Anna for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

The last time Russia and Anna played in a 46-30 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Russia faced off against Botkins and Anna took on Houston Hou on Dec. 14 at Anna High School.

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown tops Gates Mills Hawken

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown handed Gates Mills Hawken a tough 46-28 loss at Gates Mills Hawken High on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown and Gates Mills Hawken faced off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown School.

Recently on Dec. 11, Gates Mills Hawken squared off with Bay Village Bay in a basketball game.

St. Henry overcomes Spencerville

St. Henry eventually beat Spencerville 56-44 on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 16, St. Henry faced off against Ansonia and Spencerville took on Convoy Crestview on Dec. 14 at Spencerville High School.

Steubenville defeats Glen Dale John Marshall

Steubenville earned a convincing 57-37 win over Glen Dale John Marshall in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, Glen Dale John Marshall and Steubenville squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Glen Dale John Marshall High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Steubenville faced off against Carrollton.

Stewart Federal Hocking barely beats Waterford

Stewart Federal Hocking topped Waterford 44-38 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Waterford faced off against Worthington Christian and Stewart Federal Hocking took on Racine Southern on Dec. 14 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

Swanton dominates Pioneer North Central in convincing showing

Swanton dismissed Pioneer North Central by a 51-21 count in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Swanton faced off against Ottawa Hills and Pioneer North Central took on Fayette on Dec. 15 at Pioneer North Central High School.

Sylvania Northview darts by Toledo Bowsher

Sylvania Northview handled Toledo Bowsher 64-37 in an impressive showing at Toledo Bowsher High on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Huron and Sylvania Northview took on Findlay on Dec. 15 at Findlay High School.

The Plains Athens tops Albany Alexander

The Plains Athens rolled past Albany Alexander for a comfortable 67-47 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Last season, The Plains Athens and Albany Alexander squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Albany Alexander High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Albany Alexander faced off against McArthur Vinton County and The Plains Athens took on Logan on Dec. 16 at Logan High School.

Tiffin Calvert sprints past New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert handed New Riegel a tough 48-35 loss on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and New Riegel faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at New Riegel High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Elmore Woodmore and New Riegel took on Kansas Lakota on Dec. 15 at New Riegel High School.

Toledo Start overwhelms Genoa Area

Toledo Start dismissed Genoa Area by a 62-40 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

Recently on Dec. 16, Genoa Area squared off with Maumee in a basketball game.

Toledo Whitmer exhales after close call with Toledo Rogers

Toledo Whitmer finally found a way to top Toledo Rogers 47-42 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Whitehouse Wayne and Toledo Rogers took on Toledo Waite on Dec. 13 at Toledo Waite High School.

Tontogany Otsego earns narrow win over Bowling Green

Tontogany Otsego finally found a way to top Bowling Green 38-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Bowling Green took on Holland Springfield on Dec. 15 at Bowling Green High School.

Wellsville comes up short in matchup with Toronto

Toronto handed Wellsville a tough 54-35 loss on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Toronto faced off against Richmond Edison and Wellsville took on Hanoverton United on Dec. 14 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

Union City Mississinawa Valley darts by New Paris National Trail

It was a tough night for New Paris National Trail which was overmatched by Union City Mississinawa Valley in this 75-28 verdict.

Last season, Union City Mississinawa Valley and New Paris National Trail faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at New Paris National Trail High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe and New Paris National Trail took on Carlisle on Dec. 11 at Carlisle High School.

Utica tops Columbus Grandview Heights in extra frame

Utica took full advantage of overtime to defeat Columbus Grandview Heights 65-52 on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Columbus Grandview Heights faced off against Whitehall-Yearling and Utica took on Heath on Dec. 12 at Utica High School.

Warren Howland escapes Warren G. Harding in thin win

Warren Howland topped Warren G. Harding 58-49 in a tough tilt on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Warren Howland and Warren G. Harding played in a 44-34 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Warren Howland faced off against Chardon and Warren G. Harding took on Beaver Area on Dec. 16 at Warren G. Harding High School.

Wauseon denies Sylvania Southview’s challenge

Wauseon eventually beat Sylvania Southview 47-28 on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Sylvania Southview and Wauseon faced off on Dec. 12, 2022 at Sylvania Southview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Sylvania Southview faced off against Napoleon and Wauseon took on Delta on Dec. 14 at Delta High School.

Waverly overwhelms McDermott Northwest

Waverly controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-22 win against McDermott Northwest in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Waverly faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and McDermott Northwest took on Wooster Triway on Dec. 13 at McDermott Northwest High School.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West overpowers Beaver Eastern in thorough fashion

West Portsmouth West handled Beaver Eastern 65-21 in an impressive showing at West Portsmouth West High on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave West Portsmouth West a 16-5 lead over Beaver Eastern.

The Senators opened a huge 33-10 gap over the Eagles at the half.

West Portsmouth West pulled to a 54-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senators held on with a 11-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Portsmouth West and Beaver Eastern faced off on Jan. 22, 2022 at Beaver Eastern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, West Portsmouth West faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Beaver Eastern took on West Union on Dec. 14 at Beaver Eastern High School.

West Union crushes Portsmouth Sciotoville East

West Union dominated from start to finish in an imposing 58-18 win over Portsmouth Sciotoville East during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 14, West Union faced off against Beaver Eastern.

Wickliffe denies Brooklyn’s challenge

Wickliffe grabbed a 44-29 victory at the expense of Brooklyn in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 21.

The last time Brooklyn and Wickliffe played in a 61-46 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 14, Wickliffe squared off with Burton Berkshire in a basketball game.

Willoughby Cornerstone survives for narrow win over Cleveland Heights Beaumont

Willoughby Cornerstone posted a narrow 45-42 win over Cleveland Heights Beaumont in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, Cleveland Heights Beaumont and Willoughby Cornerstone faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Cleveland Heights Beaumont School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Willoughby Cornerstone faced off against Chardon and Cleveland Heights Beaumont took on Chardon NDCL on Dec. 16 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Winchester Eastern pockets slim win over Ripley RULH

Winchester Eastern posted a narrow 35-29 win over Ripley RULH in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Winchester Eastern faced off against Lynchburg – Clay and Ripley RULH took on Chillicothe Huntington on Dec. 14 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Windham dominates Middlefield Cardinal

Windham recorded a big victory over Middlefield Cardinal 71-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Windham opened with a 17-10 advantage over Middlefield Cardinal through the first quarter.

The Bombers registered a 30-22 advantage at halftime over the Huskies.

Windham steamrolled to a 55-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bombers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-10 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Windham faced off against Bristolville Bristol and Middlefield Cardinal took on Mantua Crestwood on Dec. 12 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

Wintersville Indian Creek’s speedy start jolts Belmont Union Local

Wintersville Indian Creek scored early and often in a 52-35 win over Belmont Union Local in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Belmont Union Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Belmont Union Local faced off against Cambridge and Wintersville Indian Creek took on St. Clairsville on Dec. 14 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Youngstown Chaney darts by Youngstown Valley Christian

Youngstown Chaney dominated Youngstown Valley Christian 51-4 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 21.

The last time Youngstown Valley Christian and Youngstown Chaney played in a 36-31 game on Dec. 17, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Chaney took on Mineral Ridge on Dec. 14 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

