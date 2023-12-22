Whitehouse Wayne topped Defiance 45-36 in a tough tilt on Dec. 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Whitehouse Wayne a 12-5 lead over Defiance.

The Generals fought to a 23-14 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Whitehouse Wayne darted to a 36-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Defiance faced off against Bryan and Whitehouse Wayne took on Fremont Ross on Dec. 14 at Fremont Ross High School.

