West Portsmouth West pushed past Beaver Eastern for a 55-44 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

West Portsmouth West opened with a 15-10 advantage over Beaver Eastern through the first quarter.

The Senators registered a 31-19 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

West Portsmouth West stormed to a 42-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles rallied in the final quarter, but the Senators skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Beaver Eastern and West Portsmouth West squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Beaver Eastern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Beaver Eastern faced off against Wheelersburg.

