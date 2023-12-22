Lancaster Fisher Catholic notched a win against Etna Liberty Christian 49-31 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Last season, Etna Liberty Christian and Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Etna Liberty Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Granville Christian and Lancaster Fisher Catholic took on Sugar Grove Berne Union on Dec. 15 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.