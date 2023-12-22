Lancaster Fisher Catholic topped Portsmouth Notre Dame 44-37 in a tough tilt at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off on March 2, 2023 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Portsmouth Notre Dame took on Worthington Christian on Dec. 9 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

