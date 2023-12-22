Chillicothe Huntington topped Circleville Logan Elm 38-31 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Last season, Circleville Logan Elm and Chillicothe Huntington squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Chillicothe Huntington took on Piketon on Dec. 16 at Piketon High School.

