West Portsmouth West handled Beaver Eastern 65-21 in an impressive showing at West Portsmouth West High on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave West Portsmouth West a 16-5 lead over Beaver Eastern.

The Senators opened a huge 33-10 gap over the Eagles at the half.

West Portsmouth West pulled to a 54-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senators held on with a 11-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Portsmouth West and Beaver Eastern faced off on Jan. 22, 2022 at Beaver Eastern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, West Portsmouth West faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Beaver Eastern took on West Union on Dec. 14 at Beaver Eastern High School.

