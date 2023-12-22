Huntington posted a narrow 61-57 win over Ironton for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Ironton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-12 advantage over Huntington as the first quarter ended.

The Highlanders kept a 29-21 half margin at the Fighting Tigers’ expense.

Ironton came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Huntington 39-35.

The Highlanders fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Fighting Tigers.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Ironton faced off against Coal Grove and Huntington took on Powell Olentangy Liberty on Dec. 9 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

