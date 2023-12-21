Westerville North notched a win against Westerville South 69-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Westerville South High on Dec. 20.

Last season, Westerville South and Westerville North faced off on March 1, 2023 at Westerville North High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Westerville South faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Westerville North took on Delaware Hayes on Dec. 15 at Delaware Hayes High School.

