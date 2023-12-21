Lancaster Fairfield Union raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-46 win over Newark Licking Valley in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 20.

Lancaster Fairfield Union opened with an 18-12 advantage over Newark Licking Valley through the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 38-29 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Lancaster Fairfield Union steamrolled to a 56-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-10 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Newark Licking Valley took on Hebron Lakewood on Dec. 16 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

