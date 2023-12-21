Columbus Bishop Hartley handled Dublin Jerome 56-31 in an impressive showing during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Hartley a 15-2 lead over Dublin Jerome.

The Hawks fought to a 26-9 intermission margin at the Celtics’ expense.

Columbus Bishop Hartley pulled to a 40-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 16-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Dublin Jerome and Columbus Bishop Hartley played in a 62-46 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Worthington Christian and Dublin Jerome took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Dec. 15 at Dublin Jerome High School.

