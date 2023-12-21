Mantua Crestwood seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 78-53 over Middlefield Cardinal in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 20.

Middlefield Cardinal showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-17 advantage over Mantua Crestwood as the first quarter ended.

The Red Devils’ shooting jumped in front for a 36-31 lead over the Huskies at the half.

Mantua Crestwood jumped to a 63-49 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 15-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Mantua Crestwood squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Kirtland and Mantua Crestwood took on Orwell Grand Valley on Dec. 16 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.