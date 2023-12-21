Kirtland grabbed a 61-47 victory at the expense of Wickliffe on Dec. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Wickliffe showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Kirtland as the first quarter ended.

The Hornets kept a 30-25 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Kirtland jumped to a 51-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-10 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wickliffe and Kirtland squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Kirtland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Wickliffe faced off against Orwell Grand Valley and Kirtland took on Middlefield Cardinal on Dec. 13 at Kirtland High School.

