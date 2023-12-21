Mineral Ridge left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Warren Lordstown from start to finish for a 74-40 victory on Dec. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and Warren Lordstown squared off on Feb. 15, 2022 at Warren Lordstown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Warren Lordstown faced off against Windham and Mineral Ridge took on McDonald on Dec. 15 at McDonald High School.

