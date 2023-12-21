Warren John F. Kennedy notched a win against Bristolville Bristol 79-65 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 20.

Warren John F. Kennedy moved in front of Bristolville Bristol 24-15 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Panthers climbed back to within 44-39.

Warren John F. Kennedy moved to a 62-52 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-13 edge.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Bristolville Bristol faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Mogadore and Bristolville Bristol took on Windham on Dec. 15 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.