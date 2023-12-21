New Lexington recorded a big victory over Crooksville 48-11 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

New Lexington opened with a 9-5 advantage over Crooksville through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ shooting moved in front for a 19-5 lead over the Ceramics at halftime.

New Lexington jumped to a 38-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-2 edge.

Last season, New Lexington and Crooksville squared off on Jan. 11, 2023 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, New Lexington faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Crooksville took on Coshocton on Dec. 16 at Crooksville High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.