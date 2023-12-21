St. Bernard Roger Bacon knocked off Cincinnati Hills Christian 49-36 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Cincinnati Hills Christian faced off against Cincinnati Summit Country Day and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Batavia Clermont Northeastern on Dec. 16 at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.