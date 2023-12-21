Washington Court House Miami Trace handed Sabina East Clinton a tough 43-28 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Sabina East Clinton High on Dec. 20.

Last season, Sabina East Clinton and Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off on Feb. 2, 2022 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Hillsboro and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Fairfield on Dec. 16 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

