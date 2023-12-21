Magnolia Sandy Valley collected a solid win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in a 52-35 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 22-18 advantage at intermission over the Braves.

Magnolia Sandy Valley moved to a 39-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Magnolia Sandy Valley squared off on Dec. 14, 2022 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Hanoverton United and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Dec. 16 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.