Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-15 win over Uhrichsville Claymont during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

Last season, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Uhrichsville Claymont squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Berlin Hiland and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Dec. 16 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.