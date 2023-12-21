Cincinnati Princeton dismissed Cincinnati Colerain by an 88-22 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati Princeton High on Dec. 20.

The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Colerain played in a 82-36 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Mason and Cincinnati Colerain took on Hamilton on Dec. 16 at Hamilton High School.

