Gibsonburg topped Old Fort 43-41 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Gibsonburg High on Dec. 20.

The last time Gibsonburg and Old Fort played in a 35-31 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Gibsonburg faced off against Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic and Old Fort took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Dec. 15 at Old Fort High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.