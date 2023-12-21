Frank Carl Foti – 14 October 1950 – 10 December 2023

FOTI, Frank C., age 73 of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Sunday, December 10, 2023, following a brief illness.

Frank was born October 14, 1950 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, to the late Frank and Angeline (Qualio) Foti. He graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and attended Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.

After exploring several professions in Akron and Mansfield, Frank found a love for public service and started what would become a lifelong career in Richland County law enforcement. First a Corrections Officer at the Mansfield Reformatory, Frank later became a Patrolman with the Lexington Police Department and worked his way up to Chief of Police. In 1994, he joined the Mansfield Police Department (MPD), serving as an Officer and the Department’s Historian. At the MPD, he earned numerous distinctions, as well as the admiration and friendship of his fellow officers. Frank retired from the MPD in 2011 as Detective. He was a proud member and elected Secretary of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 32/Eagles 336, where his infectious and distinctive laugh will be greatly missed.

Frank held a deep interest and appreciation of history and sports. Starting with a childhood collection of baseball cards and coins, he later became an avid collector of antiques, comic books, and vintage sports memorabilia. Frank operated a booth at the former Yesteryear Mart in West Park Shopping Center, and served as President of the Mansfield Coin and Stamp Club. In retirement, he enjoyed being a licensed auctioneer and appraiser, and volunteering his time at the What Goes ‘Round Thrift Shop, where his knowledge ultimately helped support the less fortunate in Mansfield. Frank was devout fan of the Cleveland Browns, and enjoyed occasionally taking up his post on frosty Sundays in the Dawg Pound. Frank’s love of the Cleveland Indians also went back to childhood, when he once temporarily ran away from home upon learning the Tribe had traded his favorite player. Frank was a walking encyclopedia when it came to sports records, statistics, and related facts. He would rarely be seen about town without wearing Ohio State, Browns, or Indians fan gear. Those close to Frank also knew his talent in amateur photography and the excitement he found in trying his luck. He made biannual trips to Las Vegas to wager on Triple Crown contenders or hot hands in poker, opting for the ‘old strip’ and imagining himself enjoying laughs alongside the Rat Pack. In his hobbies and his life, Frank played his cards right.

Frank is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas, and his parents Frank and Angeline Foti. He is survived by his spouse of 51 years, Patricia (Fiegly), son Brian Foti of Lewis Center, Ohio, daughter Melissa A. Foti-Hoff of West Chester, Ohio, grandchildren Kyle of San Diego and Quinn Foti of Lewis Center, and Claire and Greyson Hoff of West Chester, and many cousins and relatives throughout the country.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the FOP Lodge 32 at 315 Concord Avenue in Mansfield at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Mansfield Police Department and/or FOP Lodge 32.

Funeral Home: Ohio Crematory & Memorial Society

Website: Ohiocremation.org