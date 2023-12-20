OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 20, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Ashtabula Lakeside pockets slim win over Ashtabula Edgewood

Ashtabula Lakeside posted a narrow 69-68 win over Ashtabula Edgewood in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside played in a 75-50 game on Feb. 5, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 16, Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with Middletown Madison in a basketball game.

Baltimore Liberty Union escapes close call with Columbus East

Baltimore Liberty Union finally found a way to top Columbus East 69-61 on Dec. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Columbus East took on Columbus Beechcroft on Dec. 15 at Columbus Beechcroft High School.

Bluffton routs Carey

Bluffton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 67-36 win over Carey in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 20.

Bluffton moved in front of Carey 17-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates registered a 32-19 advantage at half over the Blue Devils.

Bluffton jumped to a 52-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 15-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Carey and Bluffton faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Carey faced off against Bucyrus Wynford and Bluffton took on Delphos Jefferson on Dec. 15 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Bridgeport outlasts Hundred

Bridgeport pushed past Hundred for a 77-58 win at Hundred High on Dec. 20 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Bridgeport faced off against Richmond Edison.

Burton Berkshire escapes Orwell Grand Valley in thin win

Burton Berkshire posted a narrow 41-38 win over Orwell Grand Valley for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Burton Berkshire High on Dec. 20.

Last season, Orwell Grand Valley and Burton Berkshire squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Burton Berkshire High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Burton Berkshire faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Orwell Grand Valley took on Mantua Crestwood on Dec. 16 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

Chesterland West Geauga tops Beachwood

Chesterland West Geauga grabbed a 67-57 victory at the expense of Beachwood in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

Last season, Beachwood and Chesterland West Geauga squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Beachwood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Beachwood faced off against Toledo Scott and Chesterland West Geauga took on Chagrin Falls on Dec. 13 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

Cincinnati Aiken earns solid win over Hebron Conner

Cincinnati Aiken notched a win against Hebron Conner 66-53 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 20.

Recently on Dec. 9, Hebron Conner squared off with Cincinnati Mariemont in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Mariemont pushes over Batavia Clermont Northeastern

Cincinnati Mariemont collected a solid win over Batavia Clermont Northeastern in a 74-62 verdict on Dec. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati Mariemont faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Batavia Clermont Northeastern took on Sabina East Clinton on Dec. 15 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

Cleveland Glenville squeezes past Cleveland Heights

Cleveland Glenville topped Cleveland Heights 57-56 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cleveland Heights High on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Cleveland Heights faced off against Brunswick.

Columbus Bishop Hartley dominates Dublin Jerome in convincing showing

Columbus Bishop Hartley handled Dublin Jerome 56-31 in an impressive showing during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Hartley a 15-2 lead over Dublin Jerome.

The Hawks fought to a 26-9 intermission margin at the Celtics’ expense.

Columbus Bishop Hartley pulled to a 40-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 16-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Dublin Jerome and Columbus Bishop Hartley played in a 62-46 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Worthington Christian and Dublin Jerome took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Dec. 15 at Dublin Jerome High School.

Dayton Miami Valley defeats Dayton Jefferson Township

Dayton Miami Valley earned a convincing 70-24 win over Dayton Jefferson Township at Dayton Miami Valley High on Dec. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Dayton Miami Valley faced off against Xenia Legacy Christian and Dayton Jefferson Township took on HSA Columbus on Dec. 15 at Dayton Jefferson Township High School.

Dayton Oakwood dominates Germantown Valley View

Dayton Oakwood dominated from start to finish in an imposing 78-52 win over Germantown Valley View for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Dayton Oakwood High on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Carlisle and Germantown Valley View took on Eaton on Dec. 15 at Eaton High School.

Eastern Floyd Central pockets slim win over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

Eastern Floyd Central posted a narrow 71-69 win over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 20.

Recently on Dec. 15, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep squared off with Columbus Wellington in a basketball game.

Geneva earns stressful win over Painesville Harvey

Geneva posted a narrow 57-48 win over Painesville Harvey during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

Last season, Geneva and Painesville Harvey faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Geneva High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Geneva faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Painesville Harvey took on Conneaut on Dec. 16 at Conneaut High School.

Kirtland sprints past Wickliffe

Kirtland grabbed a 61-47 victory at the expense of Wickliffe on Dec. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Wickliffe showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Kirtland as the first quarter ended.

The Hornets kept a 30-25 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Kirtland jumped to a 51-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-10 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wickliffe and Kirtland squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Kirtland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Wickliffe faced off against Orwell Grand Valley and Kirtland took on Middlefield Cardinal on Dec. 13 at Kirtland High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Union bests Newark Licking Valley

Lancaster Fairfield Union raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-46 win over Newark Licking Valley in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 20.

Lancaster Fairfield Union opened with an 18-12 advantage over Newark Licking Valley through the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 38-29 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Lancaster Fairfield Union steamrolled to a 56-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-10 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Newark Licking Valley took on Hebron Lakewood on Dec. 16 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

Louisville claims tight victory against Farmington

Louisville posted a narrow 31-25 win over Farmington on Dec. 20 in Utah boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 15, Louisville squared off with Akron Hoban in a basketball game.

Madison secures multi-overtime win over Lima Perry

Madison took extra time to beat Lima Perry 63-55 on Dec. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Madison faced off against Chardon and Lima Perry took on Lima Temple Christian on Dec. 15 at Lima Perry High School.

Middlefield Cardinal takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Mantua Crestwood

Mantua Crestwood seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 78-53 over Middlefield Cardinal in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 20.

Middlefield Cardinal showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-17 advantage over Mantua Crestwood as the first quarter ended.

The Red Devils’ shooting jumped in front for a 36-31 lead over the Huskies at the half.

Mantua Crestwood jumped to a 63-49 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 15-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Mantua Crestwood squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Kirtland and Mantua Crestwood took on Orwell Grand Valley on Dec. 16 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

Milford tacks win on Harrison

Milford recorded a big victory over Harrison 62-35 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

The last time Milford and Harrison played in a 65-47 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Harrison faced off against Cincinnati Northwest and Milford took on Lebanon on Dec. 15 at Lebanon High School.

Millbury Lake scores first and maintains advantage to beat Northwood

Millbury Lake broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Northwood 75-70 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

Last season, Millbury Lake and Northwood squared off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Millbury Lake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Millbury Lake faced off against Pemberville Eastwood.

Mineral Ridge overwhelms Warren Lordstown

Mineral Ridge left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Warren Lordstown from start to finish for a 74-40 victory on Dec. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and Warren Lordstown squared off on Feb. 15, 2022 at Warren Lordstown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Warren Lordstown faced off against Windham and Mineral Ridge took on McDonald on Dec. 15 at McDonald High School.

Newport News Peninsula Catholic squeezes past Cincinnati Taft

Newport News Peninsula Catholic finally found a way to top Cincinnati Taft 76-73 in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Trotwood-Madison.

Sycamore Mohawk takes down Dola Hardin Northern

Sycamore Mohawk dismissed Dola Hardin Northern by a 73-40 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 20.

The first quarter gave Sycamore Mohawk a 19-10 lead over Dola Hardin Northern.

The Warriors fought to a 39-18 intermission margin at the Polar Bears’ expense.

Dola Hardin Northern rallied in the third quarter by making it 49-30.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-10 edge.

Last season, Sycamore Mohawk and Dola Hardin Northern faced off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Sycamore Mohawk faced off against Canfield South Range and Dola Hardin Northern took on Cory-Rawson on Dec. 15 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Tiffin Columbian overpowers Toledo Waite in thorough fashion

Tiffin Columbian recorded a big victory over Toledo Waite 72-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Toledo Waite faced off against Toledo St. Francis de Sales and Tiffin Columbian took on Huron on Dec. 12 at Huron High School.

Warren G. Harding holds off Alliance

Warren G. Harding posted a narrow 54-45 win over Alliance on Dec. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Warren G. Harding faced off against Cleveland VASJ and Alliance took on Carrollton on Dec. 15 at Alliance High School.

Warren John F. Kennedy denies Bristolville Bristol’s challenge

Warren John F. Kennedy notched a win against Bristolville Bristol 79-65 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 20.

Warren John F. Kennedy moved in front of Bristolville Bristol 24-15 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Panthers climbed back to within 44-39.

Warren John F. Kennedy moved to a 62-52 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-13 edge.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Bristolville Bristol faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Mogadore and Bristolville Bristol took on Windham on Dec. 15 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Westerville South comes up short in matchup with Westerville North

Westerville North notched a win against Westerville South 69-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Westerville South High on Dec. 20.

Last season, Westerville South and Westerville North faced off on March 1, 2023 at Westerville North High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Westerville South faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Westerville North took on Delaware Hayes on Dec. 15 at Delaware Hayes High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.