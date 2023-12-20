It was a tough night for Columbus Tree of Life Christian which was overmatched by Newark Catholic in this 46-9 verdict.

Last season, Newark Catholic and Columbus Tree of Life Christian squared off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Columbus Tree of Life Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Newark Catholic faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Columbus Tree of Life Christian took on Groveport Madison Christian on Dec. 8 at Groveport Madison Christian School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

