Stryker grabbed a 48-36 victory at the expense of Edgerton on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Stryker and Edgerton settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

The Panthers opened a small 19-9 gap over the Bulldogs at the half.

Edgerton tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 29-22 in the third quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-14 edge.

Last season, Edgerton and Stryker faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Stryker faced off against Bryan and Edgerton took on Bryan on Dec. 11 at Edgerton High School.

