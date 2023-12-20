Ravenna Southeast scored early and often to roll over Windham 70-49 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

Ravenna Southeast breathed fire in front of Windham 20-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates’ offense steamrolled in front for a 39-12 lead over the Bombers at the intermission.

Windham drew within 52-35 in the third quarter.

The Pirates held on with an 18-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Ravenna Southeast and Windham played in a 59-58 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Windham faced off against Southington Chalker and Ravenna Southeast took on Lowellville on Dec. 5 at Lowellville High School.

