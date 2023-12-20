Tiffin Calvert earned a convincing 72-35 win over Elmore Woodmore in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

Tiffin Calvert jumped in front of Elmore Woodmore 15-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Senecas opened an immense 41-22 gap over the Wildcats at the half.

Tiffin Calvert steamrolled to a 60-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senecas held on with a 12-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic and Tiffin Calvert took on Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic on Dec. 14 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

