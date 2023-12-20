Gates Mills Gilmour finally found a way to top Painesville Riverside 57-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Painesville Riverside showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-20 advantage over Gates Mills Gilmour as the first quarter ended.

The Lancers kept a 33-31 half margin at the Beavers’ expense.

Gates Mills Gilmour darted to a 45-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-12 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Gates Mills Gilmour and Painesville Riverside played in a 64-51 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 8, Gates Mills Gilmour squared off with Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit in a basketball game.

