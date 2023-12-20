Springboro finally found a way to top Hamilton Badin 18-12 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Springboro moved in front of Hamilton Badin 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams moved ahead by earning a 6-3 advantage over the Panthers at the end of the second quarter.

Springboro broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 9-6 lead over Hamilton Badin.

The Panthers held on with a 9-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springboro and Hamilton Badin played in a 67-66 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Hamilton Badin faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Springboro took on Huber Heights Wayne on Dec. 12 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

