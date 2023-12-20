Kettering Fairmont knocked off Urbana 66-50 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Urbana High on Dec. 19.

The first quarter gave Kettering Fairmont a 24-15 lead over Urbana.

The Firebirds opened a modest 28-17 gap over the Hillclimbers at the intermission.

Urbana showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 44-37.

The Firebirds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-13 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Urbana faced off against Dublin Jerome and Kettering Fairmont took on Dayton Meadowdale on Dec. 10 at Kettering Fairmont.

