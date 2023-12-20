Bluffton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 67-36 win over Carey in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 20.

Bluffton moved in front of Carey 17-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates registered a 32-19 advantage at half over the Blue Devils.

Bluffton jumped to a 52-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 15-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Carey and Bluffton faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Carey faced off against Bucyrus Wynford and Bluffton took on Delphos Jefferson on Dec. 15 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

