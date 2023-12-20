New Lexington eventually beat Zanesville West Muskingum 37-26 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

New Lexington opened with a 12-5 advantage over Zanesville West Muskingum through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Tornadoes fought to 17-16.

New Lexington jumped to a 31-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-4 edge.

The last time Zanesville West Muskingum and New Lexington played in a 44-36 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Warsaw River View and New Lexington took on Coshocton on Dec. 15 at New Lexington High School.

