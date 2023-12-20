Waverly topped Latham Western 54-47 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

Waverly moved in front of Latham Western 20-11 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Indians climbed back to within 33-25.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Indians rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Waverly faced off against Jackson and Latham Western took on South Webster on Dec. 8 at Latham Western High School.

