Berlin Hiland posted a narrow 46-43 win over Magnolia Sandy Valley on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Magnolia Sandy Valley, as it began with a 13-11 edge over Berlin Hiland through the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 25-20 margin over the Hawks at half.

Magnolia Sandy Valley enjoyed a 38-32 lead over Berlin Hiland to start the fourth quarter.

The Hawks rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Cardinals 14-5 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Berlin Hiland faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Dec. 12 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.