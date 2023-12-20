Camden Preble Shawnee recorded a big victory over Arcanum Franklin Monroe 61-17 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

The first quarter gave Camden Preble Shawnee a 14-3 lead over Arcanum Franklin Monroe.

The Arrows’ shooting stormed in front for a 31-7 lead over the Jets at the intermission.

Camden Preble Shawnee breathed fire to a 57-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jets rallied in the final quarter, but the Arrows skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Camden Preble Shawnee and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Camden Preble Shawnee took on Franklin on Dec. 9 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

