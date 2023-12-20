Fayetteville earned a convincing 78-37 win over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

The last time Fayetteville and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian played in a 58-44 game on Feb. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Fayetteville faced off against Lynchburg – Clay and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian took on Cincinnati North College Hill on Dec. 12 at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.