Lima Shawnee scored early and often to roll over Lima Perry 55-34 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Lima Shawnee opened with a 15-12 advantage over Lima Perry through the first quarter.

The Indians’ shooting moved in front for a 28-20 lead over the Commodores at the intermission.

Lima Shawnee thundered to a 42-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Lima Perry faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Lima Shawnee took on St. Henry on Dec. 9 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.