East Liverpool Beaver finally found a way to top Bellaire 81-72 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

Bellaire showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-21 advantage over East Liverpool Beaver as the first quarter ended.

The Beavers kept a 41-34 halftime margin at the Big Reds’ expense.

East Liverpool Beaver darted to a 65-53 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Big Reds narrowed the gap 19-16 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Bellaire and East Liverpool Beaver squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Bellaire faced off against St. Clairsville and East Liverpool Beaver took on Belmont Union Local on Dec. 14 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

