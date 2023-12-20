Minford rolled past Beaver Eastern for a comfortable 71-44 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Minford High on Dec. 19.

Minford opened with a 24-9 advantage over Beaver Eastern through the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 39-20 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Minford jumped to a 63-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles closed the lead with a 17-8 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Minford and Beaver Eastern faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Minford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Minford faced off against Seaman North Adams and Beaver Eastern took on Portsmouth Clay on Dec. 15 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

