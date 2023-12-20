Troy Christian topped Casstown Miami East 58-51 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

Last season, Troy Christian and Casstown Miami East squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Casstown Miami East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Casstown Miami East faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and Troy Christian took on West Milton Milton-Union on Dec. 12 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.