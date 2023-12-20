Delaware Hayes scored early and often to roll over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 80-51 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Delaware Hayes a 20-7 lead over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne.

The Pacers opened a huge 43-18 gap over the Wolves at the half.

Delaware Hayes pulled to a 67-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves managed a 16-13 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Delaware Hayes and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Delaware Hayes High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Delaware Hayes faced off against Westerville North and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne took on Columbus Whetstone on Dec. 5 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

