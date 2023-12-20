Uniontown Green controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-22 win against Uniontown Lake for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

The first quarter gave Uniontown Green a 10-5 lead over Uniontown Lake.

The Bulldogs registered a 21-6 advantage at intermission over the Blue Streaks.

Uniontown Green pulled to a 34-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-9 edge.

Last season, Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Uniontown Green High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Uniontown Green faced off against North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Lake took on Massillon Jackson on Dec. 15 at Massillon Jackson High School.

