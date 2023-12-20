Sugar Grove Berne Union finally found a way to top Millersport 50-45 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

Last season, Millersport and Sugar Grove Berne Union squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Millersport High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Millersport faced off against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Sugar Grove Berne Union took on Lancaster Fairfield Christian on Dec. 9 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

